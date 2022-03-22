AAA: Gas Prices Dip as Crude Prices Fluctuate

Gas prices are six cents lower in Western Pennsylvania this week at $4.311 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

Clarion County drivers are paying an average of $4.345 a gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. In Venango County, the standard price is $4.299. The average in Jefferson County is $4.299.

This week’s average prices: Western Pennsylvania Average: $4.311

Average price during the week of March 14, 2022: $4.378



Average price during the week of March 22, 2021: $3.036

The average price of unleaded self-serve gasoline in various areas:

$4.299 Altoona

$4.328 Beaver

$4.375 Bradford

$4.299 Brookville

$4.292 Butler

$4.345 Clarion

$4.318 DuBois

$4.283 Erie

$4.298 Greensburg

$4.299 Indiana

$4.325 Jeannette

$4.284 Kittanning

$4.327 Latrobe

$4.295 Meadville

$4.335 Mercer

$4.238 New Castle

$4.301 New Kensington

$4.299 Oil City

$4.308 Pittsburgh

$4.299 Sharon

$4.276 Uniontown

$4.391 Warren

$4.324 Washington

Trend Analysis

After hitting a record $4.33 on March 11, the national average for a gallon of gasoline has fallen to $4.25. The primary reason is the lower global price of crude oil which peaked shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine. At the close of Friday’s formal trading session, West Texas Intermediate settled at $104.70 but as the week begins, is hovering close to $110 per barrel.

Domestically, gasoline demand is defying seasonal trends and has dipped slightly, perhaps in response to higher prices at the pump. According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gasoline demand decreased slightly from 8.96 million barrels per day to 8.94 million barrels per day. The drop in gas demand is contributing to price decreases and the recent reversal in oil prices created some downward pressure on pump prices. However, should oil prices start to climb again, pump prices will likely follow.

As gas prices remain well above $4, AAA recently conducted a survey of motorists to gauge potential changes to consumer behavior. Results showed 59% said they would change their driving habits or lifestyle if the cost of gas hit $4 per gallon. And if gas were to reach $5, which it has in the Western part of the country, three-quarters said they would need to adjust their lifestyle to offset the pump price.

Motorists can find current gas prices nationwide, statewide, and countywide at GasPrices.AAA.com.

