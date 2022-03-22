Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Carrot Cake

You’ll love the texture of this cake recipe!

Ingredients

2 cups all-purpose flour

2 cups sugar



2 teaspoons ground cinnamon1 teaspoon baking soda1/2 teaspoon salt3 large eggs, room temperature1-1/2 cups canola oil2 cups finely grated carrots1 teaspoon vanilla extract1 cup well-drained crushed pineapple1 cup sweetened shredded coconut1 cup chopped nutscream cheese frosting:6 ounces cream cheese, softened6 tablespoons butter, softened3 cups confectioners’ sugar1 teaspoon vanilla extractAdditional chopped nuts

Directions

-In a large bowl, combine the flour, sugar, cinnamon, baking soda, and salt. Add the eggs, oil, carrots, and vanilla; beat until combined. Stir in pineapple, coconut, and nuts.

-Pour into a greased 13×9-in. baking pan. Bake at 350° for 50-60 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Cool on a wire rack.

-For frosting, beat cream cheese and butter in a small bowl until fluffy. Add the confectioners’ sugar and vanilla; beat until smooth. Frost cake. Sprinkle with additional nuts. Store in the refrigerator.

