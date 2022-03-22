Clarion Hospital Reports Seven New COVID-19 Cases, One Death

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Butler Health Clarion Hospital has reported seven new positive COVID-19 cases and one death.

The previous report was released on Monday, March 14, 2022.

Butler Health System COVID-19 Weekly Update March 21, 2022

Testing

Clarion Hospital

Total tests thru 03/20/2022: 22,099

Test obtained at CH: 17,881

Positives: 4,684

Butler Memorial Hospital

Total tests thru 03/20/2022: 106,611

Tests obtained at BMH: 30,176

Positives: 17,500

Hospital Inpatients as of 03/21/2022, 7:30 a.m.:

Clarion Hospital: 0 patients. 0 suspected. 0 confirmed. 0 ICU.

DOH reporting: CH reported 1 death on 03/18/2022.

Butler Memorial Hospital: 6 patients. 0 suspected. 6 confirmed. 1 ICU.

Recommendations from Butler Healthcare System:

– Wear a mask

– Maintain a distance of 6 feet from others.

– Avoid events and gatherings. They contribute to and cause community spread.

– Cover your mouth and nose when in public spaces. Wash your hands frequently. Don’t touch your face. Cover coughs and sneezes.

– If you feel sick, stay home.

Note #1: Effective 3/14/22, Clarion Hospital COVID-19 Testing location hours of operation will be from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Note #2: Weekly updates are sent every Monday.

Note #3: BHS reports its data only. PA DOH data and other sources may be different due to differences in data collection and format.

