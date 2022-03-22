Dean E. Fair, 92, of Buena Vista Rd., Chicora, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes Monday morning, March 21, 2022 at his home.

Dean was born in West Monterey, Clarion County, on November 29, 1929.

He was the son of the late Millard Fair and Esther Wyant Fair Stewart.

He was of the protestant faith.

In his earlier years, Dean had been employed at Pullman Standard in Butler and later as a security guard at Black Fox and Allied Security and part time at the Richard D. Hillis Funeral Home.

Dean enjoyed bowling, hunting and fishing.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Rosetta L. Trayer Fair, whom he married in Rimersburg on May 12, 1951.

Surviving are three children, Dean R. Fair and his wife, Debbie, of Chicora, Debora R. Parson of Mercer, and Donald E. Fair and his wife, Robin, of Chicora; six grandchildren, twelve great grandchildren, and five great-great grandchildren; a sister, Eva “Tootie” Smith and her husband, Gene, of Parker, as well as a number of nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Shirley Ann.

Interment will be in Allegheny Cemetery, Allegheny Twp., Butler Co.

Private funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Hile Funeral Home of Karns City.

Condolences may be sent by visiting www.hilefh.com.

