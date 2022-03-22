 

DeAnna L. Blauser

Tuesday, March 22, 2022 @ 07:03 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-HVM1kvRDptOsuHDeAnna L. Blauser, 56, of Seneca, died Sunday, March 20, 2022 at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh, following an extended period of declining health.

She was born in Oil City on August 13, 1965 to the late Bernard L. and Helen M. (Patterson) Blauser.

DeAnna was a 1983 graduate of Cranberry High School, and later earned an associate degree in computer applications management/medical assistant from DuBois Business College in Oil City.

She was of the Christian faith.

DeAnna enjoyed camping, fishing, reading, and spending time with her family.

She was employed for many years as a licensed practical nurse and medical assistant.

Surviving are two children: Lynn Russell of Oil City, and Lee Russell and his wife Rachael of Rocky Grove; a grandson, Kayden Russell; and her brother, Bernard L. “J.R.” Blauser Jr. of Seneca.

DeAnna was preceded in death by her parents, Bernard and Helen Blauser; and a grandson, Owen Russell.

There will be no visitation held.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date.

Funeral arrangements are being completed by Hile-Best Funeral Home in Seneca.

Online condolences to DeAnna’s family may be sent by visiting www.hilebest.com.


