Donald “Dean” Graham, 82, of Clarion, passed away Saturday evening, March 19, 2022 at the Butler Memorial Hospital.

He was born on December 11, 1939 in Lickingville; son of the late Donald I. and Alma J. Beckwith Graham.

Dean married the former Shirley Cramer on December 19, 1959, who survives.

He owned and operated A & D Printing in Clarion.

Dean enjoyed his job and loved working.

He proudly served in the US Army from 1963 to 1965.

Dean is survived by his beloved wife, Shirley of 62 years; his sister, Pamela Lutz of Waterson; and his brother, Randall Graham and his wife, Kim, of Clarington; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Dean was preceded in death by his sister, Marsha Martin and his brother, Tracy Graham.

The Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion is handling the arrangements.

Per Dean’s wishes, there will be no pubic visitation and services will be private.

Interment will take place in the Lickingville Cemetery.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.

