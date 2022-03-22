Hearing Continued for Area Doctor Accused of Inappropriate Sexual Contact With Female Patient

ARMSTRONG CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing for an area doctor accused of inappropriate sexual contact with a female patient that was scheduled for Tuesday has been continued.

According to court documents, a preliminary hearing that was scheduled for 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 22, for 48-year-old Dr. Matthew Sabo, of Chicora, Pa., has been continued and will resume on Thursday, May 31, at 9:00 a.m. with Magisterial District Judge J. Gary Decomo presiding.

This is the third continuance for Sabo’s hearing.

Sabo faces the following charges:

– Sexual Extortion-Engage in Sexual Conduct/Nudity, Felony 3 (two counts)

– Indecent Assault-W/O Cons Of Other, Misdemeanor 2 (two counts)

He remains lodged in the Armstrong County Jail on $15,000.00 monetary bail.

Details of the case:

In February 2020, a female victim reported to Pennsylvania State Police that she had been touched inappropriately by Dr. Sabo many times during routine podiatry exams. The victim stated that she had been a patient of Sabo’s for many years due to a severe injury to her foot in 2003. She stated that beginning in 2017, Sabo began inappropriately hugging her and touching her breasts during her exams.

This case is being prosecuted by Senior Deputy Attorney General Kara Cotter.

RELATED:

Attorney General to Prosecute Area Doctor Accused of Inappropriate Sexual Contact With Female Patient

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.