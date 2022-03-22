 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Passenger Life-Flighted After Vehicle Slams into Tree in Bradys Bend Township

Tuesday, March 22, 2022 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

stat-medevac-nightBRADYS BEND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A passenger was life-flighted to Allegheny General Hospital after the vehicle she was traveling in crashed into a tree off Kaylor Frogtown Road.

According to Kittanning-based State Police, the accident happened around 7:05 p.m. on Wednesday, March 16, on Kaylor Frogtown Road, in Bradys Bend Township, Armstrong County, involving 64-year-old Jamey J. Ohanlon, of East Brady.

Ohanlon was traveling westbound on Kaylor Frogtown Road, and his 2012 Ford Fusion failed to properly negotiate a left curve in the roadway. The vehicle went straight off the road and traveled approximately 100 feet. Ohanlon did not apply any brakes during this crash, according to police.

The vehicle then struck a tree located along the northern berm of the roadway, police say.

When the PSP Kittanning officer arrived at the scene, Jamey Ohanlon had already been removed from the vehicle and was in the back of Sugarcreek Township EMS’s ambulance with unknown injuries.

Police say a passenger in the car – 65-year-old Virginia L. Ohanlon, of East Brady – was still inside the vehicle. She was removed and placed in the back of East Brady Area Ambulance Service’s vehicle. She was transported to a nearby field where STAT MedEvac was waiting for her. She was flown to Allegheny General Hospital for injuries of unknown severity.

Both occupants were using seat belts.

The vehicle was disabled as a result of this crash with severe damage to the front end, and airbags were deployed.

PSP Kittanning released the above report on Monday, March 21, 2022.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.