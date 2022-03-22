Passenger Life-Flighted After Vehicle Slams into Tree in Bradys Bend Township

BRADYS BEND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A passenger was life-flighted to Allegheny General Hospital after the vehicle she was traveling in crashed into a tree off Kaylor Frogtown Road.

According to Kittanning-based State Police, the accident happened around 7:05 p.m. on Wednesday, March 16, on Kaylor Frogtown Road, in Bradys Bend Township, Armstrong County, involving 64-year-old Jamey J. Ohanlon, of East Brady.

Ohanlon was traveling westbound on Kaylor Frogtown Road, and his 2012 Ford Fusion failed to properly negotiate a left curve in the roadway. The vehicle went straight off the road and traveled approximately 100 feet. Ohanlon did not apply any brakes during this crash, according to police.

The vehicle then struck a tree located along the northern berm of the roadway, police say.

When the PSP Kittanning officer arrived at the scene, Jamey Ohanlon had already been removed from the vehicle and was in the back of Sugarcreek Township EMS’s ambulance with unknown injuries.

Police say a passenger in the car – 65-year-old Virginia L. Ohanlon, of East Brady – was still inside the vehicle. She was removed and placed in the back of East Brady Area Ambulance Service’s vehicle. She was transported to a nearby field where STAT MedEvac was waiting for her. She was flown to Allegheny General Hospital for injuries of unknown severity.

Both occupants were using seat belts.

The vehicle was disabled as a result of this crash with severe damage to the front end, and airbags were deployed.

PSP Kittanning released the above report on Monday, March 21, 2022.

