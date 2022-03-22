Police Ask Public for Help Identifying Nebraska Road Burglary Suspect

FOREST COUNTY, Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Marienville are attempting to identify a suspect in a Forest County burglary.

The burglary occurred on an undisclosed date at a cabin located on Nebraska Road, Green Township, Forest County.

The victim discovered pry marks on the front and back doors of the cabin; the back door of the cabin was forced open.

Stolen items included: silverware, knives, plates, a light fixture, snowshoes, copper boiler, black wood tray with tile wine picture, two candles, birch bark candle holder, small deer antlers, two hatchets, and a moose head bottle opener.

Anyone with information on this incident or who is able to identify the suspect in the photos can anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll-Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=107.

All callers to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest, the solving of a crime/cold case, or the location of a wanted person/fugitive or missing person.

