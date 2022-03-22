 

Robert W. “Pappy” Wright

Tuesday, March 22, 2022 @ 07:03 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-dpMgIqt3T7Robert W. “Pappy” Wright, 85 of Mahaffey, passed away on Saturday, March 19, 2022 at his home.

He was born June 8, 1936 to Ross and Mae (Bouch) Wright in Mahaffey.

He worked for Benjamin Coal Company for over 30 years as a heavy equipment operator.

He was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan.

Pappy enjoyed tending to his garden, camping, hunting and loved spending time with his family.

He is survived by six children, Vickie Waltman, New Bethlehem, Cindy Tapper and husband Harold, Mahaffey, Robert “Mike” Wright and wife Gina, Mahaffey, Ginger Felgar and husband Don, Punxsutawney, Penny Delucia, spouse, Bob, Clearfield, Randy Wright and wife Kathy, Mahaffey, 11 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren, two brothers, Dan Wright and wife Carol, Mahaffey, Ron Wright and wife Pat, Mahaffey, and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Mary L. Wright in 2015, a son-in-law Dave Waltman, two brothers, Tom and Larry Wright.

A private memorial service will be held at the Waldron Funeral Home, Mahaffey, at the convenience of the family.

Memorial Donations may be made to the Mahaffey Volunteer Fire Department, 958 Market St., Mahaffey, PA 15757.

To share a memory, visit, www.mcabewaldronfh.com.


