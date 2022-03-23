$6500 in Merchandise Stolen from Clarion Antique Mall

SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – An investigation is underway after thousands of dollars worth of merchandise was stolen from the Clarion Antique Mall in Paint Township, Clarion County.

Clarion-based State Police say the incident took place on March 18 around 3:00 p.m.

Police say items removed from the store include a Native American bolo tie, a ring, and a belt buckle.

The items are valued at approximately $6,500.

No further details are being released at this time.

