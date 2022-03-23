A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Rain likely between 8am and noon, then showers likely after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 53. Southeast wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight – Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 3am, then scattered showers. Low around 45. South wind 9 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Thursday – A slight chance of rain after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59. Southwest wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night – A chance of rain, mainly between 8pm and 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. West wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday – Rain, mainly after 2pm. High near 45. West wind 7 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Friday Night – Rain before 2am, then rain and snow likely. Low around 34. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Saturday – Snow before 10am, then rain and snow between 10am and 2pm, then rain likely after 2pm. High near 43. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Saturday Night – Rain and snow likely before 9pm, then a chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday – A chance of snow before 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 36. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20.

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 38.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 22.

Tuesday – A chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 44. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

