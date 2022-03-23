Allegheny-Clarion Valley School District Invites Public to Virtual Comprehensive Planning Meeting
The Allegheny-Clarion Valley School District invites community members to a virtual Comprehensive Planning Meeting.
As part of the comprehensive planning process, they will host these meetings virtually beginning at 6:00 p.m. on March 28, April 25, and May 31, 2022, to review their mission, vision, shared values, school performance assessments, and set goals for the future.
Members from the community can find the login information at the A-C Valley School District’s website (www.acvsd.org).
Planning for continuous improvement of teaching and learning is critically important to ensuring that all students have access to an excellent education that prepares them for college, career, and life. This type of planning is grounded in evidence-based approaches that can both improve student outcomes, as resources are spent on programs and practices likely to have a positive impact. Opportunities to create, assess, and adjust throughout the cycle empowers our school district to engage stakeholders in pursuit of a shared vision for student success during planning meetings.
Comprehensive Planning provides a consistent planning framework for school districts to use. The core concepts are based on a simplistic logic model, one that any local education agency or school can effectively use for developing cohesive long-term goals and action plans, monitoring yearly progress, and providing transparency in communication with school personnel, state officials, parents, and community (Retrieved from https://www.education.pa.gov/Teachers%20-%20Administrators/Comprehensive%20Planning/Pages/default.aspx).
Contact Dr. David McDeavitt at 724-659-5820 if you have questions about participation in these meetings.
Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.