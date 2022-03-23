Anna “Annie” Sloan passed away peacefully at Snyder Memorial Healthcare Facility in Marienville on March 21, 2022 at the age of 86, where she resided for the past several years.

She was born in Clarion on September 17, 1935.

The daughter of the late William and Catherine (Brinkley) Sloan.

She was a 1953 graduate of Clarion-Limestone High school.

In her earlier years, she worked at Brookville Glove Factory and lived in the Brookville area for most of her life.

She had a great love for cats and always kept one with her.

She enjoyed the great outdoors, especially walking through the woods of Pennsylvania where she received much pleasure watching the birds, squirrels, and other animals.

Annie had a great faith in God and was of the Catholic faith.

She could be seen on occasion out walking with her friends and stopping into the Clarion Immaculate Conception Church where they would unite and pray.

Annie is survived by a sister, Patty McCall (Clair) of Allison Park, two brothers, Bob Sloan (Darlene) of Clarion, Tom Nuhfer of Brookville and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and siblings, Mary Sloan, Martha Park (Jim), twin brothers Will and Bernard, Bill Sloan Jr., Carolyn Black (Stanley) and Florence Reichard (Fred).

There will be no public viewing and funeral services will be private.

Arrangements are under the care of the Goble Funeral Home in Clarion.

Friends and family may send online condolences, memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.

