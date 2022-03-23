BREAKING NEWS: Floyd Watson Sentenced to 60 Years In State Prison for Sexually Abusing Young Girl

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A Knox man was sentenced to 60 years in State Prison on Wednesday for sexually assaulting a young girl.

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

Floyd Harry Watson, 46, was sentenced on Wednesday for a host of sexual crimes related to the sexual abuse of a female victim over a period of six years, from 2012 to 2018.

Last September, Watson was found guilty of the following offenses:

– One count of Rape, Felony 1

– 14 counts of Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse Threat Forcible Compulsion, Felony 1

– 14 counts of Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse: Person Less Than – 16 Years of Age, Felony 1

– 14 counts of Statutory Sexual Assault, Felony 1

– 14 counts of Sexual Assault, Felony 2

– 13 counts of Aggravated Indecent Assault Without Consent, Felony 2

– 13 counts of Aggravated Indecent Assault – Complainant Less Than 16 Years of Age, Felony 2

– One count of Endangering Welfare of Children, Felony 3

– One count of Corruption of Minors, Felony 3

– 13 counts of Indecent Assault, Misdemeanor 2

– 13 counts of Indecent Assault Person Less Than 16 Years of Age, Misdemeanor 2

According to a criminal complaint, on August 20, 2019, Trooper Norbert, of PSP Clarion, was assigned to investigate a sexual assault that occurred over several years at a residence in Ashland Township, Clarion County.

The incidents reportedly occurred from the time the victim was 11 years old until she was 17 years old. The victim was forced to engage in various sex acts with Watson.

The victim was interviewed on August 20, 2019, at Clarion-based State Police barracks and reported that she had been sexually abused by Watson since the age of 11. The victim told police she believed the most recent time was on May 17, 2019, and reported she only recently felt “safe enough” to report the abuse, due to no longer having contact with Watson. The victim stated that Watson “would get drunk every single night” and “would get mad” so that she would “never know what was going to happen.”

The case was tried by Clarion County District Attorney Drew Welsh.

Additional details will be released by DA Welsh soon.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.