Dennis Painter, 80, of Clarion, passed away with his loving wife, Kathy, by his side Monday evening, March 21, 2022.

Denny was born on August 2, 1941 in Brookville; a son of the late Lewis and Evelyn McKendree Painter.

They raised Denny and his 3 older siblings in Clear Creek (Sigel) where Denny also attended school in a one room schoolhouse through 8th grade.

Though Denny grew up farming, hunting and fishing, he also had a keen sense of business, which led him to Dubois Business College.

Immediately after graduating, he went to work for Deposit National Bank in Brookville for almost 15 years.

Eventually, he bought with his then business partner, a cabinet business that still operates today, Rea Jobber Inc.

Denny loved so many things in life, like walking on the Daytona Beach in January, a good card game, homemade blackberry pies and just about every sport there is.

Denny likely never missed watching a single Pitt football game and was a season ticket holder for many years.

Unlike most, he enjoyed the marching band at halftime sometimes as much as the game.

Denny was also a fantastic left-handed golfer, celebrating his 5th hole-in-one at the young age of 73.

Denny loved to hear a good story and was great at telling them, most ending with one of the best belly laughs that made everyone smile.

He greeted everyone he met with a warm welcome and made sure his family, friends and even the person he just met, knew how much he appreciated them in every interaction.

We have all been blessed to share in his love for life and gratitude.

Denny was the proud father of Jennifer Ion, Michelle Thompson and her husband, Gerald, Greg Painter, Joe Fenstermaker and his wife, Marcie, and Jamie Fenstermaker.

He was an even prouder grandfather of Ellis, Megan, Dan, James, Jeremy, Jack and Avery.

Denny is also survived by his beloved sister, Patsy Truman and sister-in-law, Cathy Painter.

In addition to his parents, Denny was preceded in death by his brothers, Jim Painter and Lyle Painter; his sister-in-law, Lolagene Painter; and a brother-in-law, Hank Truman.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff at DCI for taking care of Denny so well for the past 7 years.

The Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion is handling the arrangements.

Family and friends will be received from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, March 25, 2022 at the First United Methodist Church in Clarion with funeral services to follow at 4 p.m. in the church with Rev. John E. Flower presiding with Rev. Arnold A. Rhodes assisting.

Interment will take place in the Brookville Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, Memorials or donations can be made in Denny’s honor to the First United Methodist Church, 600 Main Street, Clarion, PA 16214.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.

