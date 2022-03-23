Details Released on Two Pedestrians Seriously Injured After Being Struck By Vehicle in Sligo

SLIGO, Pa. (EYT) – State police released the details of an accident involving two pedestrians who were seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle in Sligo Borough on Friday evening.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the accident happened around 6:03 p.m. on Friday, March 18, on Madison Street, in Sligo Borough, Clarion County.

Police say 58-year-old Willie G. Roberts, of Sligo, was traveling East on Madison Street, just east of Taylor Street, and, for unknown reasons, lost control of his 1998 Dodge Durango.

According to police, 79-year-old Elsie J. Ritts and a nine-year-old female, both of Sligo, were crossing a bridge, walking on the north side of Madison Street traveling east, when the Dodge struck both pedestrians.

Ritts was pinned under the vehicle, while the child was pinned between the vehicle and the guide rail of the bridge, according to police.

Police say both individuals suffered suspected serious injuries.

Ritts was flown from the scene by STAT MedEvac to UPMC Presbyterian, while the child was flown to UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh.

Roberts was using a seat belt and was not injured.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Tuesday, March 22, 2022.

