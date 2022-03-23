Duane Lee (Pat) Patterson, an Oil City native, died peacefully the afternoon of March 18, 2022 at the Sunrise Senior Living Center in Severna Park, Maryland.

Born July 5th 1935 in Chester twp., PA, he was the son of John S. and Thelma McCune Patterson.

He grew up in Oil City PA and Utica PA and was a 1953 graduate of Franklin High School, participating in Football and Wrestling, joined the Marines, achieving the rank of Sergeant, then attended Slippery Rock University where he played football, coached their first wrestling team and was president of the Junior Class.

After graduating from Slippery Rock, Mr. Patterson taught Health and Physical Education at Middletown (PA) from January 1960 until June 1965 where he also served as Department Head, Assistant Football Coach and Head Wrestling Coach.

He started the Middletown wrestling program.

In 1965 Mr. Patterson became head coach of Football and Wrestling at Iroquois Central High School in Elma NY while teaching Physical Education.

He is a member of the Iroquois Central Wrestling Hall of Fame.

Mr. Patterson and his family moved to Oil City in 1969.

He served as Physical Education Teacher, Department Chairman, and Varsity Club Advisor.

He was Head Football coach until 1978.

He was the Northwest Football Conference Coach of the year in 1975 and served as Offensive Line Coach at Allegheny College during the 1978 and 79 seasons.

Pat wrote three articles for “Scholastic Coach”, a national coaching magazine concerning the Wrestling Program at Iroquois and his Weight Training program at Oil City.

He was a speaker at the State Health and Physical Education Association Convention twice.

He received the PSAHPER State Professional Honor Award in 1992.

The Oil City Physical Education Program, under his directorship, was featured in the State Physical Education Association’s Journal in 1987.

He served as Clinician for the National Youth Sports Coaches Association for twenty-five years training Youth coaches in the Franklin, Oil City, Cranberry and Titusville areas.

He certified over 700 coaches in the program.

Mr. Patterson and his wife, Gussie ran the summer Youth Olympics program during Oil Heritage week for the first six years of its existence.

Patterson started and ran the Oil City-Cranberry Youth Football program for 38 years.

This program received National recognition and a monetary award from the National Youth Sports Coaches Association in 1993.

He received the Oil City Chamber of Commerce, “Outstanding Citizen” award in 1994.

He worked ten summers at Camp Kennebec in North Belgrade Maine where he was an age group Head Counselor, taught Weight training, wrestling, water Skiing and led Canoe trips in Northern Maine.

His main hobby, besides reading and Fitness was motorcycle touring/camping.

He has traveled to Alaska, and Newfoundland and crossed the country by motorcycle camping nine times.

He was a regular at the local YMCA. He has also participated in scuba diving, flying, soaring, distance running, canoeing, wilderness survival and parachuting.

He attended the Second Presbyterian Church in Oil City.

He was married in 1958 to Mary Ellen Guthrie, the light of his life who preceeded him in death.

He was also preceeded in death by his Parents John and Thelma Patterson and a Brother, John.

Surviving are two sons, Mike Patterson of Severna Park MD and wife Beth, two granddaughters Anna and Laura Patterson, also of Severna Park, Dan Patterson and wife Susan, granddaughter Claire and Grandson Steve of Oakdale PA, a sister Gayle L Phillips of Broomfield CO, niece and nephews Meg Phillips and Chris Peterson, Scott Patterson and and Lawna oldfield of Easley South Carolina, Jill Taylor of Pflugerville Texas and cousins Patty McCune McNutt, Sharon McCune Gill, Rhonda McCune Conapitski, Arthur McCune of Pittsfield, Cousins Irvin Patterson, a sister -in Law, Debra Patterson of Easley South Carolina and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, April 9 at 12:30 at the Second Presbyterian Church in Oil City PA.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Franklin, Oil City or Rocky Grove Booster Clubs with Elementary Basketball Program in the memo, addressed to 527 Pacific Street, Franklin PA 16323.

Online condolences can be shared by visiting www.barrancofuneralhome.com.

