Evelyn “Eve” Louise Yargar, 4, of Brookville, PA, passed away on Sunday, March 20, 2022, in the comfort of her home.

She was born on March 17, 2018, to Clinton Todd and the late Bobbi Jeanne (Booher) Yargar at the McGee Women’s Hospital in Natrona Heights, PA.

Despite all the overwhelming obstacles she faced, Eve loved the little things in life, like popping bubbles, playing with balloons over the heat vent, painting with as many colors as possible and singing songs and ABC’s; she inspired joy and strength in anyone she came in contact with.

She loved to learn and absorb anything new, coining the phrase “What’s that?” and pointing to whatever piqued her curiosity.

Eve enjoyed watching her favorite movies and shows, including Luca, Coco, Story Bots, Blippi and so many more.

Eve’s favorite holiday was Halloween, a day that encourages everyone to play dress up, something she loved.

She loved animals and had two of her own furry friends, her dogs Hank and Mac.

Evelyn is survived by her father; Clinton Yargar; maternal grandmother; Cindy Kaufman; paternal grandmother; Patricia Decker; her aunts and uncles; Mike Yargar; Judy Reed; Carrie & Tim Smith; Denise Rothrock; Scott & Jesse Miller and numerous cousins.

Eve was welcomed with outstretched arms to the warm light of Heaven by her mother, Bobbi Yargar, where they may embrace one another without pain, fear or heartache.

She was also preceded in passing by her maternal grandfather; Michael Booher; and paternal grandfather; Robert Yargar. Family and friends will be received on Saturday, March 26, 2022, from 6pm to 8pm at the McKinney – d’Argy Funeral Home, 345 Main St., Brookville, PA 15825.

A second viewing will be held on Sunday, March 27, 2022, also at the funeral home, from 2pm to 4pm.

A funeral service will take place on Monday, March 28, 2022, also at the funeral home, beginning at 11am and officiated by Mark Micklos.

Evelyn will be laid to rest next to her mother, at the Roseville – Bethel Cemetery, Roseville, Jefferson Co., PA.

Memorial contributions may be made in her name to an organization very close to her family’s heart, Alagille Syndrome Alliance by visiting www.alagille.org.

Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.mckinneydargy.com.

