Featured Local Job: Many Positions at Clarion Forest VNA

The Clarion Forest Visiting Nurses Association currently has multiple openings.

Full-Time Registered Nurse Clinical Coordinator

The RN best fit for this position is well organized and has excellent documentation skills.

Job duties include but are not limited to:

Assist Clinical Supervisors with phone calls, 485 review, physician orders, medication reconciliation

Cover duties of Clinical Supervisors during vacations and other absences

Assist Quality Assessment and Performance Improvement Director with data analytical reports as needed

Other duties as assigned

Requirements:

Licensed as a RN in Pennsylvania

1 year recent acute care experience preferred; Home Health and/or Hospice a plus

CPR certification

Excellent verbal communication skills

Must have a current valid PA Driver’s License and reliable transportation

Able to work in a variety of settings and conditions

Hours are primarily Monday-Friday 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM plus Administrator on-call 1 weekend/month and 2 holidays/year. Salary will be based on experience.

Benefits for Full-time employees include:

Medical, Dental, and Vision offered the first of the month after your start date

Vacation, Sick, and Personal Days

401k retirement plan with company match

And More!!!!!

Applications can be obtained at www.cfvna.org and sent with a resume to Human Resources, 271 Perkins Road, Clarion, PA, 16214 or via email to [email protected]

For additional information, please contact Clarion Forest VNA at 814-297-8400.

Registered Nurse

The RN best fit for this position is well organized, has excellent documentation skills, and desires a more flexible, family-friendly schedule with one-on-one patient interaction.

Full-time RNs are salaried with a generous bonus system in place. Flex scheduling is available!

Requirements:

Licensed as a RN in Pennsylvania

1-year recent acute care experience preferred; Home Health and/or Hospice a plus

CPR certification

Excellent verbal communication skills

Must have a current valid PA Driver’s License and reliable transportation

Able to work in a variety of settings and conditions

Hours are primarily Monday-Friday 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM plus 1 weekend/month, 2 holidays/year, and rotating evenings. Evening hours are scheduled visits between 4:00 PM – 9:00 PM as needed.

Benefits for Full-time employees include:

Medical, Dental, and Vision offered the first of the month after your start date

Vacation, Sick, and Personal Days

401k retirement plan with company match

And More!!!!!

Applications can be obtained at www.cfvna.org and sent with a resume to Human Resources, 271 Perkins Road, Clarion, PA, 16214 or via email to [email protected]

For additional information, please contact Clarion Forest VNA at 814-297-8400.

Full-time Home Health/Hospice Aide

CFVNA’s home health/hospice aides provide personal care services to both home health and hospice patients in their home and other skilled healthcare facilities primarily in Clarion and Forest Counties. The individual best fit for this position is well-organized and has excellent customer service skills and desires a more flexible schedule.

Requirements:

CNA preferred but not required

Reliable Transportation is a must; traveling to patient homes required

Valid Driver’s License

CPR certification preferred

Able to work in a variety of settings and conditions

Work hours are primarily Monday-Friday 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM; plus rotating evenings as needed, weekends, and Holidays

Benefits for Full-time employees include:

Medical, Dental, and Vision offered the first of the month after your start date

Vacation, Sick, and Personal Days

401k retirement plan with company match

And More!!!!!

Applications can be obtained at www.cfvna.org and sent with a resume to Human Resources, 271 Perkins Road, Clarion, PA, 16214 or via email to [email protected]

For additional information, please contact Clarion Forest VNA at 814-297-8400.

Full-time Registered Nurse for Hospice Team

CFVNA is seeking a full-time Registered Nurse to join their Hospice Team. The RN best fit for this position is well organized, has excellent documentation skills, and desires a more flexible, family-friendly schedule with one-on-one patient interaction.

Full-time RNs are salaried with a generous bonus system in place.

Requirements:

Licensed as a RN in Pennsylvania

1 year recent acute care experience preferred; Home Health and/or Hospice a plus

CPR certification

Excellent verbal communication skills

Must have a current valid PA Driver’s License and reliable transportation

Able to work in a variety of settings and conditions

Hours are primarily Monday-Friday 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM plus on average 1 weekend/month, 5 evenings/month, and 2 Holidays/year. Evening hours are scheduled visits between 4:00 PM – 9:00 PM. CFVNA on-call is staffed by full-time nurses resulting in NO on-call hours at this time for this position.

Benefits for Full-time employees include:

Medical, Dental, and Vision offered the first of the month after your start date

Vacation, Sick, and Personal Days

401k retirement plan with company match

And More!!!!!

Applications can be obtained at www.cfvna.org and sent with a resume to Human Resources, 271 Perkins Road, Clarion, PA, 16214 or via email to [email protected]

For additional information, please contact Clarion Forest VNA at 814-297-8400.

Home Attendant

VNA Extended Care Services is growing and they are looking to hire Full-time, Part-time, and Per Diem employees to provide personal care to their consumers in their own homes.

VNA Extended Care Services provides personal care, light meal prep, and light housekeeping to their consumers. Days and Hours vary. Overnight hours may be available.

Requirements:

High School Diploma or GED

Valid PA Driver’s License

Reliable transportation

Experience preferred but not required

Full-time employees are eligible for Paid Time Off, Health, Dental, and Vision Insurance, Supplemental Policies, and more!

Applications can be obtained at www.cfvna.org and sent with a resume to Human Resources, 271 Perkins Rd, Clarion, PA, 16214 or via email to [email protected] For more information please contact Human Resources at 814-297-8400.

VNA Extended Care Services, Inc. is committed to the principles of equal employment. They are committed to complying with all federal, state, and local laws providing equal employment opportunities, and all other employment laws and regulations. It is our intent to maintain a work environment that is free of harassment, discrimination, or retaliation because of age (40 and older), race, color, national origin, ancestry, religion, sex, sexual orientation (including transgender status, gender identity or expression), pregnancy (including childbirth, lactation, and related medical conditions), physical or mental disability, genetic information (including testing and characteristics), veteran status, uniformed service member status, or any other status protected by federal, state, or local laws.

Patient Scheduler

The Patient Scheduler is responsible for the daily operations of the agency’s ongoing patient scheduling functions.

Job duties include but are not limited to:

Coordinates and assigns daily/weekly nursing and home health aide visits for patients to staff in a timely manner with accuracy

Reassigns patient visits to covering staff during periods of vacations and other absences

Schedules Telehealth installations and removals

Communicates all changes in the daily schedule to appropriate supervisors and/or staff member

Other duties as assigned

Requirements:

Ability to completed work in a timely and accurate manner

High school graduate or equivalent

Prior scheduling experience preferred

Excellent verbal communication skills

Ability to handle pressure and delicate situations

Hours are primarily Monday-Friday 8:00 AM- 4:00 PM. Wage will be based on experience.

Benefits for Full-time employees include:

Medical, Dental, and Vision offered the first of the month after your start date

Vacation, Sick, and Personal Days

401k retirement plan with company match

And More!!!!!

Applications can be obtained at www.cfvna.org and sent with a resume to Human Resources, 271 Perkins Road, Clarion, PA, 16214 or via email to [email protected]

For additional information, please contact Clarion Forest VNA at 814-297-8400.

