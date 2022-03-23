Featured Local Job: Secretary Position

A professional office in Clarion is currently seeking a person who has computer, Microsoft Word and general office skills.

This qualified individual must possess excellent organizational and communication skills, be able to work with little to no supervision, present the utmost professionalism and dependability.

Responsibilities of this position will include but are not limited to receptionist duties, preparation of deeds, and legal documents with speed and accuracy.

Attention to detail is a necessity. Attractive compensation, M-F 8-4. All inquiries will be kept confidential.

Please e-mail resumes to: [email protected]

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.