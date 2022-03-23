 

Fish Take-Out Dinners Available at St. Joseph’s Church Every Friday During Lent

Wednesday, March 23, 2022 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Alyssa Morrison

fish-and-chips-2187421_960_720LUCINDA, Pa. (EYT) – St. Joseph’s Church is holding fish take-out dinners every Friday in Lent, except for Good Friday.

LUNCH:

Lunch take-out orders will be available from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

– Fish Sandwich $8.00

– Fish Hoagie: $10.00
Lunch order includes coleslaw and fries.

For lunch orders, call 814-226-8310.

DINNER:

Dinner take-out orders will be available from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

The cost is as follows: 

– Adults: $12.00
– Child: $6.00
– Jumbo Shrimp Dinner $13.00
Dinners include your choice of Fish (baked or fried), Fish Hoagie, Jumbo Shrimp, or Shrimp.
Choice of sides; Fries, Baked Potatoe, Coleslaw, or Mac ‘n Cheese.

Orders for dinner will be taken at St. Joseph Hall.

St. Joseph’s Church is located on State Route 66 in Lucinda, Pa.

