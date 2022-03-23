Forest Service Interactive Map Spotlights Connection Between Water And Allegheny National Forest

WARREN, Pa. (EYT) – Have you ever wondered where your drinking water comes from? To help land managers and the public understand where their water comes from and what affects it, the USDA Forest Service launched an enhanced interactive map called Forests to Faucets 2.0.

The map shows that forests are a critical link in providing dependable water for drinking across the country.

The interactive map, also called a Story Map, is designed to increase public and land manager understanding of the relationship between forests and water quality. The map visualizes the role forests have in supplying drinking water across the country, and it can help planners, forestry professionals, watershed groups, educators and others see how forests help protect water quality.

“Forests to Faucets is a powerful tool that demonstrates the direct link between Allegheny National Forest and clean water,” said Forest Supervisor Jamie Davidson. “The map shows how water from the forest connects us all, from the Allegheny Scenic and Wild River to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and all the communities in between.”

Forests to Faucets shows how some watersheds are more important than others for drinking water. The map also depicts threats to water sources, including insects and diseases, land-use changes, future decreases in water yields, and wildfire potential.

The map is useful for anyone interested in the Allegheny National Forest and the country’s watersheds and drinking water. Businesses, organizations, and landowners can use it to identify reliable sources of water, have more information available for planning, and to develop grant applications for activities like water conservation and tree planting. The data can also be used for teaching and learning in geography, environmental studies, biology, hydrology, and other disciplines.

