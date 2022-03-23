Gregory A. Pochron, 54, of Oil City, PA, passed away March 21, 2022 at UPMC-Shadyside in Pittsburgh after an extended illness.

Born Sept. 18, 1967 in Oil City, PA, he was the son of John F. Pochron and the late Linda A. Dempsey Pochron.

Greg was a graduate of Oil City High School.

He had served in the United States Army Reserves.

Greg was a waterways conservation officer with the PA Fish & Boat Commission.

He enjoyed hunting and fishing.

Greg was a member of the NRA, Trout Unlimited and the Fraternal Order of Police.

In addition to his father, he is survived by a brother, Mick Pochron and his wife Angela of Seneca, a nephew, Seth Pochron, and two nieces, Grace Ecklund and Laurel Hefferman & her husband Keith.

He was preceded in death by his mother.

Friends will be received from 4-7 P.M. Thursday in the Reinsel Funeral Home.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Friday in the funeral home with Fr. John Miller, presiding.

Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Hunt of a Lifetime Foundation, P.O.Box 241, Harborcreek, PA 16421.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

