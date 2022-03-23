It’s a Girl Thing: Organizers Preparing for Purses and Bling Fundraiser

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Immaculate Conception Parish School will hold its annual “Purses and Bling… It’s a Girl Thing” event on Saturday, April 2.

The event begins at 6:00 p.m.

Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. at the Immaculate Conception Parish Event Center located at 729 Main Street in Clarion.

Tickets are $35.00, and attendees must be at least 21 years of age. Tickets include appetizers, dinner by A La Carte Catering of Emlenton, dessert, and adult beverages.

Attendees will have a chance at many designer name purses including Coach, Kate Spade, and Michael Kors, as well as cash prizes, a YETI cooler, and many other prizes such as a $1,000.00 package from Simply Skin in Clarion.

This will be the first event since 2019, as the COVID-19 pandemic forced cancellations in 2020 and 2021.

Numerous vendors such as Simply Skin, Sabika, Blings and Things, and many more will set up at the event showcasing purchasable products throughout the night. Also included in the festivities will be a 50/50 auction, side raffles, and a Chinese auction of gift baskets from area donors.

Items in the raffles are provided by the Allegheny Grille, Barrow Civic Theatre, Pittsburgh Children’s Museum, Lost in the Wilds Brewing, Clarion River Brewing Company, and many more

All proceeds from the event go toward Immaculate Conception School.

The Purses and Bling event was founded in 2013 by Colleen Faller, Kim Kroh, and Dawn Miller.

“We wanted to make it different from the Shippenville event, so we did mostly purses, cash, and jewelry,” organizer Kelly Siegel told exploreClarion.com.

“We sell out almost every year now.”

A limited number of 300 tickets will be sold at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/purses-and-bling-its-a-girl-thing-ladies-dinner-and-raffle-tickets-288973516567

Jamie Simpson of House Rockers DJ will be the emcee for the event.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.