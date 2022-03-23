Jonathan Smith Serves as an Inspiration Through His Basketball Journey

BUFFALO, N.Y. (D9/EYT) – Fatherhood, college basketball, mentoring fellow students, and working on schoolwork. It wasn’t a problem for 2016 Clarion Area High School graduate, Jonathan Smith.

(Photos courtesy of Medaille College Athletics)

A product of Accokeek, Maryland, Smith grew up in Prince George’s County. It is unlikely many know about this hidden gem in the basketball world, but it is a place that has produced players like the late, great Len Bias, formerly NBA lottery pick Michael Beasley, longtime NBA veteran Jeff Green, and former number one overall pick of the Philadelphia 76ers, Markelle Fultz, to name a few.

“I still have friends from there playing in college, and some even playing professionally,” Smith explained. “Growing up there really opened my eyes to having to put in the work. There were kids around me getting offers, and I was trying to get some of my own.”

As a freshman in high school, Smith played junior varsity for the Thomas Stone High Cougars. His sophomore year, things changed as he started on varsity as a sophomore in the team’s opening game. What unfolded was unfortunate as his first career varsity game was perhaps the best game he would have in his two years with the Cougars. He would average just over 5 points per contest in his junior season, ultimately his last playing high school ball in Maryland.

People reading or that got to know Jonathan personally from his stint in Clarion may be familiar with how he one day appeared in the summer of 2015 in the rural Pennsylvania town. Well, it truly was a leap of faith for the Maryland native.

His older brother, Jerome, a 2010 graduate of Clarion University, stayed in Clarion after he completed his college education. As a result, Smith was no stranger to the area, spending a good amount of time in the summer months visiting with his brother. Looking for an opportunity to play college ball, he ventured to Clarion to live with his brother for his senior year of high school, hoping to possibly earn a spot with the Clarion Golden Eagles, potentially.

While things did not work out in that exact way, Smith got his name out there and took the Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference (KSAC) by storm, averaging a double-double in his lone season with the Bobcats. He scored over 20 points 14 times that season, was named a First-Team All American Awards & Engraving D9Sports.com District 9 player, and was named the Most Valuable Player of the Clarion County YMCA Sportsmanship 1 District 9 All-Star Game.

Moving to Clarion helped him to get noticed by a few colleges, including Division II Bluefield State in West Virginia, where he was asked to play on a partial scholarship. However, after building a relationship with former Redbank Valley boys basketball coach and Clarion native Greg Bean, a former assistant coach at Medaille College he felt it was the best opportunity for him to make an impact on the court and also complete his degree in criminal justice and corrections.

“Coach (Mike) Blaine and Coach (Greg) Bean came to look at me, and I could tell they were trying to form a genuine relationship with me, and I am big on building a relationship with people,” said Smith. “I appreciated they came to a game and told me I needed to work on staying consistent and a few other things I needed to work on getting ready for college basketball. I eventually went on a visit and loved how small it was. I could picture myself there for the next four years.”

Smith made an immediate impact for the Medaille Mavericks, averaging 6.2 points and 4.1 rebounds while playing in 27 games. His career would eventually see him raise his averages to 7.9 points and 6.7 rebounds as a sophomore, 10.3 points, and 7.4 rebounds as a junior, and 18.8 points and 10.6 rebounds as a senior. His play landed him on the All Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference (AMCC) Second-Team. However, he did all this while raising a child through his college basketball days.

Smith’s daughter, Raelyn, now four years old, was born to Smith and his fiance, Kaitlin, while they were both attending college. Despite the challenges, the couple found a way to provide a great life for their daughter.

“I give my parents (Anita and Jerome Smith Sr.) so much credit for helping us with Raelyn and also so much credit goes to Kaitlin because she sacrificed so much in order to allow me to continue playing basketball. Once Raelyn was born, it never was a burden for me. It was never hard or seemed like a challenge because it was a no-brainer that we were going to raise her and do the best that we could to give her a great life.

Through it all, Smith graduated on time and became the all-time leading rebounder for the Mavericks men’s basketball program. He was shaping up to become a professional basketball player, but late in his senior year at Medaille, COVID-19 put his dreams of playing professional hoops on hold for the time being.

Smith stayed ready, and he got his chance early in 2021. In the inaugural Pro Basketball Association (PBA) draft, Smith was a first-round pick, 19th overall, of the Midcoast Sternmen in Rockland, Maine. In 2021, he made the move to New England. With cabins that were paid for by the organization, part-time jobs lined up for players, and paychecks for playing in games, it was a pretty solid gig in his first season of professional basketball. However, after a few months, he was ready to be closer to his family once again and focus on building a future for himself and his family.

Coming to college, Smith wanted to be a criminal investigator because he saw a close childhood friend lost to murder. However, his passion for basketball, fitness, and helping young people grew during his time at Medaille. It inspired him to go into education and coaching, something he is currently doing at Buffalo Collegiate Charter Middle School as a Health and Fitness Teacher and a middle school basketball coach.

He’s also starting his own travel basketball organization for basketball players in fifth through eighth grade and locating new opportunities to play professional basketball regionally on the side. Recently, he had a tryout with the Syracuse Stallions of the TBL (The Basketball League). Though he wasn’t selected to the team, he is hoping to find a new organization to play for beginning in the summer months.

“Playing professional basketball has signified an I have done it moment for myself,” said Smith. “I have done a lot of things in my life, but accomplishing that was very special. I believe it to be a testament to the person I am and the work I put in overtime. Getting drafted was a great chance and truly gave me my first chance to play ball. It was a surreal moment.”

Through this journey, he has never lost sight of those who have helped make it possible. His parents, Anita and Jerome Sr., his brother Jerome and sister Jernita, his fiance Kaitlin, and his daughter Raelyn continue to be his driving force. These people and the young people he is affecting in athletics continue to drive him towards becoming the best man he can be.

Clarion County became the step he needed in order to make his dreams of playing college and professional basketball come true. Branching out of rural Maryland for Western Pennsylvania proved to be one decision that has helped lead the former Bobcat to a fulfilled life.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.