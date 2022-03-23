 

Ronald L. “Butch” Galentine, Jr.

Wednesday, March 23, 2022 @ 07:03 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-TZU4gLJMILIndidDRonald L. “Butch” Galentine, Jr., born on February 8, 1957 in North Tonawanda, NY.

For 20 plus years he was a Master Chef at Walt Disney World in Florida.

He also studied and worked abroad in France, Israel and Italy.

After retiring from Walt Disney, he was called upon throughout the states to train upcoming chefs and revamp menus for high class restaurants in the west.

At a moments notice he was boarding a plane for a few months trip.

Montana was his favorite.

Ron also had a passion for studying family genealogy.

Ron passed on March 18, 2022 in Clarion, PA.

Pursuant to his wishes he will be cremated, his ashes will be buried in the family plot in Luthersburg, PA.

Ron expressed that he didn’t want a wake or any service to be held.

Ron was preceded in death by his father, Ronald L. Galentine Sr. and his mother, Kathleen T. O’Hanlon-Gunderson.

He is survived by his daughters Talia and Hailee Galentine of St. Cloud, FL; cousin, Jessica Dunham of Brookville and great-nephew, Austin Megofna of Brookville.

Also surviving are a vast number of cousins, nieces and nephews.

Arrangements are under the care of the Goble Funeral Home in Clarion.

Friends and family may send online condolences, memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.


