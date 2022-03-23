Say What?!: Mountain Lion Visits California Back Yard, Swims Across Lake

CALIFORNIA – Residents of a California neighborhood said they were surprised to spot a mountain lion hanging out in their back yard — and even more surprised to see it swim across a lake.

Valerie Strowski said she was awakened about 1:20 a.m. by a loud noise outside her Mission Viejo home, and her husband checked the security cameras to discover there was a mountain lion in the back yard.

Read the full story here.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.