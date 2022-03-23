SPONSORED: Insurance-Based Services Available at Spine & Extremities Center
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Spine & Extremities Center, in Clarion, is now accepting insurance for Osteopathic Manipulation and several other services.
Spine & Extremities Center offers Osteopathic Manipulative Therapy (OMT), new and established patient Evaluation and Management (E&M) services, e-stim therapy, trigger point injections, and musculoskeletal ultrasound as an in-network specialist provider for all major insurance providers including UPMC, Highmark, Aetna, Cigna, Medicare, and other commercial insurances.
OMT services include high-velocity, low-amplitude spine and extremity manipulation, Myofascial Release, Muscle Energy (also known as Proprioceptive Neuromuscular Facilitation, “PNF”), Facilitated Positional Release (FPR), and other focused soft-tissue manipulation and joint mobilization procedures.
Our extracorporeal shockwave therapy (ESWT, “Shockwave”) and Class IV Medical Laser remain self-pay but can be integrated into an OMT visit for an additional charge.
Forms of accepted payment include cash, check, credit card, and Care Credit. View Care Credit here: https://www.carecredit.com/apply/.
To book an appointment, call or text 814-227-5855 or download their app here:
Apple App Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/spine-extremities-center/id1590117359?ign-itsct=apps_box_link&ign-itscg=30200
Google Play Store: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.fitnessmobileapps.spineandextremetiescenter&hl=en
More information can be found on their website at www.spineandextremitiescenter.com.
Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.