SPONSORED: Looking for a New Chevy Pickup or Equinox? Redbank Chevrolet Has Many Vehicles In-Transit Available to Reserve!
NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. (EYT) – Are you looking for a new Chevy pickup, Equinox, or TrailBlazer? Redbank Chevrolet has many vehicles in-transit available to reserve!
(Pictured above: General Manager Jody Britton, of Redbank Chevrolet, in New Bethlehem.)
Have you put money down to order a vehicle at a dealership, only to find out that the vehicle isn’t showing up because the dealership can’t order it??
This has been quite a frustrating time for people needing a new vehicle. Car manufacturers are having a tough time getting the microchips that run some components of a vehicle (heated seats, cooled seats, and heated steering wheels just to name a few) and that seems to be slowing down the production of new vehicles. That also produces another interesting scenario with used vehicles; as many customers are seeing prices and values on used vehicles have gone up because the supply of new vehicles has gone down.
Some things to find out when you want to place an order at a dealership:
1. Allocation
An allocation is the dealership’s ability to place an order and be accepted by production control from the manufacturer.
2. Constraint
A constraint is a limitation on certain options of vehicles during weekly ordering.
3. Why can’t the dealership give me a value on my trade in today?
With the changes in the used car market, dealers may be apprehensive about putting a number on it before the new one arrives. There will be more wear and tear on it as you continue to drive it.
4. What is the time frame for my vehicle arriving at the dealership?
The manufacturer will provide an estimated arrival date for the vehicle once it has been built. Unfortunately, these dates are always subject to change. We all see what’s happening on grocery store shelves, shipments get delayed and take longer to arrive, and you end up with empty shelves. You may need to be flexible on the date your new vehicle actually arrives at the dealership.
5. Does the dealership have an allocation for the vehicle I want?
Many dealerships will take your order, but they have no guarantee that the order will be picked up by the manufacturer unless they have an allocation for that vehicle. If the dealership doesn’t have an allocation for your particular vehicle, the order will sit in the order bank until they get the okay from the manufacturer to place the order for your particular vehicle.
Don’t let any of these factors deter you from placing an order with a dealership; just be sure you understand what the dealership can do for you.
(Pictured above: Sales Professional Wylie Miller.)
Redbank Chevrolet has many vehicles they are waiting to arrive at their dealership. Check with their sales staff or their website (www.redbankchevrolet.com) to see if one will be perfect for you!
(Pictured above: Sales Professional Ben Kundick, Jr.)
Vehicles Built and In-Transit Available to Reserve Now With Cash Deposit
– 2022 CHEVROLET EQUINOX RS AWD CHERRY RED $36,430
– 2022 CHEVROLET EQUINOX RS AWD BLUE GLOW $35,885
– 2022 CHEVROLET EQUINOX RS AWD IRIDESCENT PEARL $38,510 – RESERVED
– 2022 CHEVROLET TRAILBLAZER LT FWD CRIMSON MET. $26,195
– 2022 CHEVROLET 1500 SILVERADO CREW HIGH COUNTRY CHERRY RED 3.0 DIESEL $67,455
– 2022 CHEVROLET 1500 SILVERADO CREW TRAILBOSS SATIN STEEL 6.2V8 $57,455 – RESERVED
– 2022 CHEVROLET 2500HD CREW CAB LT BLACK GAS $53,435
– 2022 CHEVROLET 2500HD CREW CAB LTZ CHERRY RED GAS $59,955
– 2022 CHEVROLET 2500HD CREW CAB CUSTOM SILVER GAS $50,260
– 2022 CHEVROLET 2500HD CREW CAB CUSTOM NORTHSKY BLUE DIESEL $62,415
Call 814-275-6734 and ask a Redbank Chevrolet sales professional for more information.
Redbank Chevrolet is located at 500 Broad Street, New Bethlehem, PA 16242.
For Redbank Chevrolet’s business hours, click here.
For more information, visit Redbank Chevrolet online at www.RedbankChevrolet.com.
“Stop in at Redbank Chevrolet … and if you don’t see us today, we’ll still be here tomorrow!”
(Photo above by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)
Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.