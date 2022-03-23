State Police Calls: Burglary, Criminal Mischief

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to the following calls:

Burglary in Highland Township

Clarion-based State Police are investigating a burglary that took place on Miola Road, in Highland Township, Clarion County, on Saturday, March 19, around 8:54 a.m.

Police said an unknown person(s) stole a 2004 Blue Chevrolet Blazer.

The victim is a 63-year-old Clarion man.

The investigation is ongoing.

Criminal Mischief in Monroe Township

Clarion-based State Police arrested 23-year-old Bradley Elder, of Strattanville, for alleged criminal mischief at the Quality Inn, in Monroe Township, Clarion County, on Saturday, March 19, around 7:28 a.m.

Additional information was not released.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.