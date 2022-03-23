 

State Police Calls: Burglary, Criminal Mischief

Wednesday, March 23, 2022 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

psp carCLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to the following calls:

Burglary in Highland Township

Clarion-based State Police are investigating a burglary that took place on Miola Road, in Highland Township, Clarion County, on Saturday, March 19, around 8:54 a.m.

Police said an unknown person(s) stole a 2004 Blue Chevrolet Blazer.

The victim is a 63-year-old Clarion man.

The investigation is ongoing.

Criminal Mischief in Monroe Township

Clarion-based State Police arrested 23-year-old Bradley Elder, of Strattanville, for alleged criminal mischief at the Quality Inn, in Monroe Township, Clarion County, on Saturday, March 19, around 7:28 a.m.

Additional information was not released.


