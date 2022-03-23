Truck Crashes into Utility Pole, Dumpster in Redbank Township

REDBANK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (EYT) – Suspected minor injuries were reported in a one-vehicle crash in Redbank Township earlier this month.

Clarion-based State Police said 45-year-old Farrah D. Corle, of New Bethlehem, was traveling South on State Route 66 in her 2021 Chevrolet Colorado when she crossed the center line and landed in a ditch on the left side of the roadway.

According to the report, Corle’s vehicle struck a utility pole while traveling south in the ditch causing it to roll onto its side and strike a dumpster.

Corle was not wearing a seatbelt.

Police said Corle suffered suspected minor injuries and refused EMS transport.

She was cited for a lane violation.

Southern Clarion County Ambulance Service assisted at the scene.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.