Corps Temporarily Closes Kellettville Recreation Area Campgrounds at Tionesta Lake

TIONESTA, Pa. – Due to ice chunks from a recent high-water event along Tionesta Creek, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District is temporarily closing the Kellettville recreation area at Tionesta Lake.

The ice buildup from the high-water event, which crested at 10 feet in some areas, damaged several campground amenities such as picnic tables, fire rings and graveled areas. The Kellettville recreation area will remain closed while Tionesta Lake staff repair and replace damaged amenities.

“We understand this can be frustrating since many visitors make it an annual tradition to camp at the Kellettville campground for the first week of trout season,” said Joel VanOrd, acting supervisory resource manager at Tionesta Lake.

“We are monitoring the situation closely to ensure a timely and feasible cleanup effort so we can reopen the campground for visitors as soon as possible.”

The Outflow campgrounds are currently open and the Glasner Run, Lackey Flats, Primitive Lakeshore and Tionesta Recreation Area campgrounds will open as scheduled. Campgrounds can be reserved through the National Recreation Reservation Service website at www.recreation.gov or by calling 877-444-6777. All reservations taking place during the closure will be refunded.

Kellettville recreation area is tentatively expected to reopen in late April.

