A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Isolated showers before 7am. Partly sunny, with a high near 58. Southwest wind 7 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight – A slight chance of showers between midnight and 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Southwest wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday – Scattered showers, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44. Southwest wind 8 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday Night – Rain showers likely before 11pm, then rain likely, possibly mixed with snow showers. Cloudy, with a low around 35. Southwest wind 6 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Saturday – Snow showers before 10am, then rain and snow showers. High near 41. West wind 6 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday Night – Rain and snow showers, becoming all snow after 10pm. Low around 25. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Sunday – A chance of snow showers before 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16.

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 32.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 17.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 43.

Tuesday Night – A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday – A chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 55. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

