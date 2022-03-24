 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Thursday, March 24, 2022 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Isolated showers before 7am. Partly sunny, with a high near 58. Southwest wind 7 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight – A slight chance of showers between midnight and 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Southwest wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday – Scattered showers, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44. Southwest wind 8 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday Night – Rain showers likely before 11pm, then rain likely, possibly mixed with snow showers. Cloudy, with a low around 35. Southwest wind 6 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Saturday – Snow showers before 10am, then rain and snow showers. High near 41. West wind 6 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday Night – Rain and snow showers, becoming all snow after 10pm. Low around 25. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Sunday – A chance of snow showers before 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16.

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 32.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 17.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 43.

Tuesday Night – A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday – A chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 55. Chance of precipitation is 50%.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.