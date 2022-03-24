Catherine Elizabeth Slack, 92, of Eldorado passed away Friday afternoon March 18th, 2022, at her daughter’s home in Yorktown, Virginia.

Born on Jan. 12, 1930, in Eldorado, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late August and Matilda Horneman.

She is survived by her sister Ethel Scott of Eldorado, two children: her daughter, Nancy, and her husband, Willis Scott, of Yorktown, Virginia, and her son, Raymond Slack Jr., and his wife, Mary Ann, of Mazatlán, Sinaloa Mexico.

In addition, she was blessed with five grandchildren: Christina Cabrera and her husband, Marcelo, Meghan Graul, and her husband, Lance, Samantha Scott, Christopher Rivas, and Jennifer Rivas.

She had one Great Grandson “JC” Jencarlos Amaya who referred to her as “Old Grandma”.

She also is survived by several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Slack, and her brother, Joseph Horneman.

Raymond purchased a plot of land across from Catherine’s family farm and started building what was to be their home.

Courting was just a short walk.

They married on September 4, 1948, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Parker where she was a devoted member until the church closed.

She was president of the Altar Rosary Society and a member of the ABC quilting club.

Eventually, they acquired the family farm where Catherine had been born.

This would have been her 74th year in the house that Raymond built, where she was a devoted mother, grandmother, and homemaker.

Catherine cherished her home, family, and often spoke of her grandchildren.

Family and friends of Catherine Elizabeth Slack will be received from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, April 7th at the H. Jack Buzard Funeral Home, 201 S. Wayne Ave., Parker.

A Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m. Friday, April 8th at the St. Michael the Archangel Roman Catholic Church in Emlenton with The Very Reverend Steven Conner officiating.

Interment will be in Parker Presbyterian Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude’s, https://www.stjude.org a favorite charity of hers.

To view or send condolences, flowers, sympathy cards, visit www.buzardfuneralhomes.com.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.