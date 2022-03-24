Clarion County Administrator Leaving, Mindy Frampton Named New Chief Clerk

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – With County Administrator Jillian Fischer leaving her position effective Friday, March 25, Clarion County Commissioners on Wednesday announced an administrative reorganization.

(Pictured above: County Administrator Jillian Fischer and Chief Clerk Mindy L. Frampton.)

Tears were visible during the meeting when Fischer announced she was leaving, and Commissioners accepted the news with regret.

“My husband who is in the military is relocating, and we will be moving,” Fischer said. “It happened suddenly, and I think the only good thing about it is going it to be in the sunshine and not up here in the cloudy weather. I don’t know if it’s in Orlando.

“All I know is my world just got turned upside down in a matter of weeks I don’t even know where he reports, so I don’t have answers to all of the questions.”

Mindy L. Frampton is being promoted to Chief Clerk from Deputy Chief Clerk as the county reorganizes. Frampton is a resident of Clarion Township, and she attended Clarion University majoring in business management. She’s married to Justin Frampton, and they have a son, Joseph.

Frampton began working for Clarion County in December of 2018 and has been Serena’s deputy chief clerk since August 2020. Before the county, she held the position of front manager at Plyler’s restaurant in Brookville for 12 years.

“I would like to thank Jillian for her service here at the county and she has done a fabulous job, helping us out in a lot of pinches over the last couple of years,” Commissioner Wayne Brosius said. “We’re going to really miss her, and we wish her well when she moves on.”

(Pictured above: Fischer meets with her team: Jill Fischer – County Administrator; Rochelle Schawl – HR assistant; Amanda Carbaugh – Director of Human Resources; Teresa Holdren – Director of Children and Youth; and Chad Johnston – Director of Management Information Systems.)

“Thank you for being so nice and saying I will be missed,” Fischer said. “It’s nice to know that I am appreciated.

“I must say this county has an excellent team. I mean — Chad, Amanda, Teresa, Rachel — we’ve worked very well together, and I appreciate them, and they’ve done a lot. They all do a very good job, and they don’t get enough credit where credit is due.”

During an earlier Salary Board meeting, the position of deputy chief clerk was reclassified due to a reduced workload. The position will remain vacant until someone is recruited by HR and hired by the commissioners. The position will a starting at $37,400.00 to $46,185.00.

Commissioners also reclassified the county administrator/chief clerk pay grade to the chief clerk at a starting rate of $42,300.00 to $72,000.00 effective March 28, 2022.

At the regular commissioner meeting, Frampton was appointed with an annual salary of $55,150.00, also effective March 28.

Some of the changes include removing CYS from the chief clerk’s duties, at least for the current time, according to Commissioner Ted Tharan.

“She won’t be doing any human services and those will be broken off,” Tharan said.

“I was being human service director as well as county administrator,” Fischer explained. “Those are going to be given to Teresa Holdren.

“Basically, a lot of my duties are going to be split up among the staff that we currently have. A lot of my duties are going to go to Amanda in HR, as they should be anyways. I was doing them to help her with the transition because she’s still new in the position.”

