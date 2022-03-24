Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Caribbean Pot Roast

Orange zest is the secret ingredient!

Ingredients

1 tablespoon canola oil

1 boneless beef chuck roast (2-1/2 pounds), halved



1/2 cup water2 medium sweet potatoes, cubed2 large carrots, sliced1 large onion, chopped1/4 cup chopped celery1 can (15 ounces) tomato sauce2 garlic cloves, minced1 tablespoon all-purpose flour1 tablespoon sugar1 tablespoon brown sugar1 teaspoon ground cumin3/4 teaspoon salt3/4 teaspoon ground coriander3/4 teaspoon chili powder3/4 teaspoon grated orange zest3/4 teaspoon baking cocoa1/2 teaspoon dried oregano1/8 teaspoon ground cinnamon

Directions

-Select saute or browning setting on a 6-qt. electric pressure cooker. Adjust for medium heat; add 1-1/2 teaspoons oil. When oil is hot, brown a roast half on all sides. Remove; repeat with remaining beef and oil.

-Add water to the pressure cooker. Cook 30 seconds, stirring to loosen browned bits from the pan. Press cancel. Place sweet potatoes, carrots, onion, and celery in the pressure cooker; top with beef. Combine remaining ingredients; pour over top.

-Lock lid; close pressure-release valve. Adjust to pressure-cook on high for 55 minutes. Let pressure release naturally. A thermometer inserted in beef should read at least 145°.

