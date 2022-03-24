 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Caribbean Pot Roast

Thursday, March 24, 2022 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

Orange zest is the secret ingredient!

Ingredients

1 tablespoon canola oil
1 boneless beef chuck roast (2-1/2 pounds), halved

1/2 cup water
2 medium sweet potatoes, cubed
2 large carrots, sliced
1 large onion, chopped
1/4 cup chopped celery
1 can (15 ounces) tomato sauce
2 garlic cloves, minced
1 tablespoon all-purpose flour
1 tablespoon sugar
1 tablespoon brown sugar
1 teaspoon ground cumin
3/4 teaspoon salt
3/4 teaspoon ground coriander
3/4 teaspoon chili powder
3/4 teaspoon grated orange zest
3/4 teaspoon baking cocoa
1/2 teaspoon dried oregano
1/8 teaspoon ground cinnamon

Directions

-Select saute or browning setting on a 6-qt. electric pressure cooker. Adjust for medium heat; add 1-1/2 teaspoons oil. When oil is hot, brown a roast half on all sides. Remove; repeat with remaining beef and oil.

-Add water to the pressure cooker. Cook 30 seconds, stirring to loosen browned bits from the pan. Press cancel. Place sweet potatoes, carrots, onion, and celery in the pressure cooker; top with beef. Combine remaining ingredients; pour over top.

-Lock lid; close pressure-release valve. Adjust to pressure-cook on high for 55 minutes. Let pressure release naturally. A thermometer inserted in beef should read at least 145°.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


