Deloris I. (Slater) Kline of Venus, passed away Tuesday afternoon, March 22, 2022 at The Caring Place in Franklin, following a period of declining health. She was 90 years old.

She was born October 22, 1931 in Oil City, a daughter of the late Lloyd E. and Hazel (Black) Slater.

She was the last surviving member of her immediate family.

She attended Oil City schools.

Deloris married Harold “Mort” Kline on August 11, 1951. He preceded her in death on August 25, 2009.

Mrs. Kline was a longtime member of Venus United Evangelical Church.

She enjoyed making quilts and lap blankets with the church’s sewing group, “The Sew and Sews”.

She also assisted with Vacation Bible School and many other functions at her church.

Deloris loved her family and enjoyed spending time with them.

She also enjoyed her flower garden, jigsaw puzzles, and fishing with her grandsons.

She is survived by three daughters, Sherry Jordan and her husband Chip of Seneca, Barb Ditz of Tionesta, and Tammie Howarth and her husband Mike of New Galilee; and eight grandchildren: Matt Jordan and his fiancé Missy, Scott Jordan and his wife Maggie, Jerad Ditz and his wife Misty, Ashley Siegel and her husband Craig, Jessica Sliker and her husband Josh, Mike Howarth and his wife Brenda, Zachery Howarth and his wife Amanda, and Andrew Howarth.

Also surviving are thirteen great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren; a sister-in-law, LuluBelle Kline; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, Deloris was preceded in death by two brothers, Lloyd “Bill” Slater and Eugene “Bud” Slater; her son-in-law, Valentine Ditz; her brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Velma McCauley, Wade “Bud” Kline, Joan Slater, Don and Lois Zerbe, and Marie Kline; a great-granddaughter, Breanna Howarth; three nephews, Henry McCauley, Lloyd “Billy” Slater, and Rickie Zerbe; and a niece, Carol Kline.

Visitation for friends and family will be held Friday (March 25) from 7 – 9 p.m. in Hile-Best Funeral Home, 2781 Rte. 257 in Seneca.

A funeral service will be held Saturday (March 26) at 11 a.m. in the Venus United Evangelical Church, 113 Rte. 157 in Venus.

Rev. Rick Kightlinger, church pastor, will officiate.

(There will be no viewing in the church).

Interment will follow in the Venus Cemetery.

The family would like to extend their thanks and appreciation to everyone who took such good care of her at The Caring Place, as well as the nurses with AseraCare Hospice.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Venus United Evangelical Church, 113 Rte. 157, Venus, PA 16364.

To express online condolences to her family, please visit www.hilebest.com.

