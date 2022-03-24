Emlenton Man Busted for Possession of Cocaine, Counterfeit Fentanyl Waives Hearing

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – An area man arrested for reportedly possessing cocaine and counterfeit fentanyl at an Emlenton residence waived his hearing on Wednesday.

According to court documents, the following charges against 34-year-old Frank James Smith, of Emlenton, were waived for court on Wednesday, March 23:

– Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony (two counts)

– Intentional Possession Controlled Substance By Person Not Registered, Misdemeanor (two counts)



– Use/Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor (two counts)

The case has been transferred to the Venango County Court of Common Pleas.

Smith remains lodged in the Venango County Jail with bail denied. The bail action reason was listed as parole detainer.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint filed in Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office on March 16, a PSP Franklin Trooper was dispatched around 6:35 p.m. on Tuesday, March 15, to assist parole agents at a residence on Emlenton Clintonville Road, in Scrubgrass Township, Venango County.

Upon the officer’s arrival, he spoke with three parole agents. One of the agents indicated he was visiting the above-mentioned residence to conduct a routine contact with Frank James Smith.

The parole agent stated he had verbal contact with Smith and ordered him to come to the residence door, but Smith refused. The agent related that Smith admitted to being “high.” The parole agent explained that he no longer had verbal contact with Smith and relayed there were loud noises coming from Smith’s bedroom area. Parole agents made entry to the residence due to Smith failing to voluntarily let the agents conduct the routine contact and for Smith’s well-being in the event of an overdose, the complaint indicates.

After agents made entry into the residence, one of the agents indicated he observed drug substances on Smith’s bed and stand beside his bed while they were detaining him, according to the complaint.

The agent reportedly relinquished the following items to the PSP Franklin Trooper:

– A clear tied plastic bag containing a large quantity of suspected cocaine;

– A blue cut latex glove finger slot that was tied containing a clear plastic tied baggie of multi-colored round pills which are suspected counterfeit fentanyl; and

– A clear, cut plastic straw containing suspected drug residue.

Smith was arraigned at 2:45 p.m. on March 17 in front of Judge Lowrey.

