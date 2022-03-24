Featured Local Job: Cabinet Inspector and Finisher

National Forest Products, a woodworking cabinet manufacturer, is seeking motivated and reliable individuals for their inspection and finishing departments.

These are full-time positions.

Duties for the Finishing Department include sanding, staining, buffing, and painting.

Duties for the Inspection Department include cleaning, inspecting, and wrapping of cabinets.

Benefits include paid vacation time and paid holidays.

Interested candidates are encouraged to apply in person at 427 NFP Drive, Marienville, Monday – Friday 7 am to 3:30 pm.



