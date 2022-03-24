Featured Local Job: Drywall Supervisor

Colony Factory Crafted Homes currently has an opening for a Drywall Supervisor.

This position reports to the Production Manager.

Job Summary:

Supervises multiple production departments to maintain efficiency. Works with other supervisors to ensure optimal productivity. Competitive salary and benefits are available.

Qualifications:

Proven leadership experience

Management skills

Time Management

Some construction knowledge helpful

Job Type: Full-time

Benefits:

401(k)

401(k) matching

Dental insurance

Health insurance

Life insurance

Paid time off

Vision insurance

Schedule:

Monday to Friday

