Featured Local Jobs: Several Positions Available Through All Seasons Temporaries Inc.

Thursday, March 24, 2022 @ 10:03 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

All Seasons Temporaries, Inc. has several new job openings in the local area.

Clean- up Crew- Endeavor, PA
$16/hour – 2nd shift available – Non-exempt

Job Requirements:

  • Ability to lift, bend, twist, and stand for duration shift
  • Must pass pre-employment screening
  • Must have steel-toed boots
  • Must have general mathematical skills
  • Must abide by all safety protocols
  • Understand lockout protocols
  • Must be able to work with a team

Duties (but not limited to):

  • Watch levels in chip and sawdust trailers and switch before overflowing
  • Keep chutes and convers clear
  • Watch chipper, conveyors to ensure they are running when in use
  • Sweep and shovel sawdust and debris into conveyors
  • Ability to understand direction
  • Stay alert and be aware of your surroundings at all times

Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.

Administrative Assistant- Franklin, PA
$10.79/ hr. non- exempt. 8am-4:30pm Monday – Friday

Duties (but not limited to):

  • Answering phones
  • Performing receptionist duties when people come into the office
  • Doing some light clerical work on computers

Requirements:

  • Must have the ability to follow confidentiality protocols
  • Must be able to pass pre-employment screening

Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.

Part Time Office Assistant- Franklin, PA
$12/hr. non- exempt

Duties (but not limited to):

  • Answer phones, as well as welcoming and assisting patients and visitors
  • Scheduling and confirming appointments
  • Obtaining and updating patients’ personal and health information
  • Creating and maintaining electronic health records

Requirements:

  • High School Diploma or Equivalent
  • Basic computer skills
  • Must be able to pass pre- employment screening

Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.

Bundler- Meadville

Light forklift driving, packaging bundles of pipe, use of banding and crimping to band pipes together.

Monday through Thursday, 6:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (some Fridays as needed for overtime, would be eight hours)

Pay Rate: $12.50- $13.50/hr. non- exempt

Requirements:

  • High School Diploma or equivalent
  • Must be able to pass pre-employment screening
  • Must have steel-toed shoes

Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.

Part-Time Cashier/Accounting Clerk- Seneca
25-29 hours per week including one evening shift until 8:00 p.m. on Thursdays and 3:00 p.m. on Saturdays a month from 10:00 a.m. through 2:00 p.m.
$15/Hr. – Non-exempt
Potential for 90 days temporary to permanent

Description:

Cashier:

  • Waiting on customers
  • Balancing the cash drawer
  • Service department
  • Office filing

Telephone operator:

  • Answering the phone and directing calls to the appropriate department

Accounting Clerk:

  • Posting accounts payable invoices, balancing floor plan accounts, and other various tasks as assigned by the controller.

Requirements:

  • Must be able to pass pre-employment screening
  • High school diploma
  • Must have account and customer service knowledge

Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.

Electrical Equipment Repair Specialist- Franklin
Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
$15/Hr. – Non-exempt
Potential for 90 days temporary to permanent.

Description:

  • Use of hand and power tools to rebuild boards, switches, transformers, etc.
  • Work with various departments to retrieve parts
  • Update computer with the progress of rebuilds
  • Follow all safety policies

Requirements:

  • Must be able to pass pre-employment screening
  • Must be able to multitask and be detail-oriented
  • Must have steel-toed and/or composite toed shoes
  • Prior mechanical and/or electrical experience preferred
  • Prior metal fabrication experience preferred
  • Must be able to stand, left, bend, push, pull, kneel, and twist during the duration of shift

Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.

1st Shift Assembly
$11/hr – Non-exempt
Potential for temporary to permanent.

Requirements:

  • Must pass pre-employment screening
  • Must be reliable
  • Must be able to lift, bend, push and pull during shift
  • Must be able to follow directions
  • Prior use of hand and power tools preferred

Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.

Stick Layers and Bin Tenders– Marienville
$15/hour – 1st and 2nd shifts available – Non-exempt

Job Requirements:

  • Ability to lift, bend, twist, and stand for duration shift
  • Must pass pre-employment screening
  • Must have steel-toed boots
  • Must have general mathematical skills
  • Must abide by all safety protocols
  • Understand lockout protocols
  • Must be able to work with a team

Duties (but not limited to):

  • Stack and sort lumber in appropriate slots
  • Count pieces in stacks
  • Tag bundles
  • Operate machines and make sure they do not jam
  • Clean machines when they are down
  • Maintain clean workspaces

Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.

About All Season’s Temporaries Inc.

All Season’s offices are located at 1288 Liberty Street in Franklin and 113 N. Broad Street in Grove City.

For more information, call 814-437-2148 for the Franklin office or 724-458-6777 for the Grove City office.

Interested individuals may contact either office for available assignments.


