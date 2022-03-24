John (Jack) Brigham died March 17, 2022, at the age of 86.

John was born on June 9, 1935 in Oil City, Pennsylvania to John and Anne (Downey) Brigham.

He graduated from Pinoak Grade School and Cranberry High School where he was a member of the Quill and Scroll Honor Society and the Varsity Basketball and Baseball Teams, both B County Champs.

He received one of four academic scholarships awarded to Pennsylvania residents and graduated from St. Bonaventure University, New York in 1957 with a B.A. degree in English/Philosophy, having also earned an additional half-year of credits taking business courses. While studying at St. Bonaventure, John was a member of the Iota Delta Alpha Fraternity and the Varsity Lacrosse Team, was appointed Regimental Commander Artillery, U.S. Army ROTC, and received the Outstanding Cadet and Niagra Mohawk Leadership Award.

At his graduation from St. Bonaventure, John was commissioned, and he completed his training at Fort Sill Artillery School to qualify for a Regular Army Commission.

While serving in the Army, John was Executive Officer, Mortar Battery, First Battle Group, 31st Infantry Regt. located at Camp Casey, Korea in the 7th Division and an Aerial Observer for the 7th Division Aviation Company.

John left active duty after two years, continuing to serve in the reserve forces to complete his service obligation in First Army Training Command, in Northfield and in Fort Dix, New Jersey.

In 1959, John was employed by Owens-Illinois (O-I) in Toledo, Ohio and was assigned to Kimble Glass in Vineland, New Jersey as a Production Mgmt. Trainee, Industrial Engineer, and Employment Manager, and progressed to an assignment as Consumer Technical Products Div. Wage and Salary Analyst in Toledo.

He returned to the Vineland Plant as Human Resources Director and was promoted to Manager Scientific Division, Manager Scientific and Container Division, and Plant Manager and CandTP Division Senior Executive.

Additional post-graduate education included courses at Western Reserve University, Wayne State University, Hillsdale College, Rowen University, McBer Harvard.

John retired from O-I in 1991 with a salary buy out following a corporate reorganization and established a consulting service to continue work in the glass industry for O-I and others and for government agencies.

During his years in Vineland, John was active with community service on the Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors and as President and on the Boards of Directors of the United Fund and YMCA.

He also served as a member of the Vineland Industrial Commission to plan and establish the Vineland Industrial Park and actively participated in fundraising for Newcomb Hospital and Salvation Army, among other charities.

John is survived by his wife of 54 years, Elizabeth (Smith) Brigham, daughters Dr. Mary Richmond (Fred) and Barbara Brigham Denys, Esq. (Mark), grandchildren Sean and Scott Richmond, sister Mary Stanley, as well as many nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased in death by his sister Sally Miller and her husband Arthur, sister Jean Kritzer and her husband Bob, brother-in-law Stewart Stanley, brother-in-law Charles Smith, Jr. and his wife Nancy, sister-in-law Barbara (Smith) Veres, nephews Jack Kritzer, Jim Kritzer, Tom Kritzer, Richard Stanley, and Charles Smith, III, and great-nephew Charlie Smith.

John’s family has planned a private gathering to celebrate his life. In lieu of flowers, contributions in John’s honor may be made to support the Esophageal Cancer Research Fund at Penn Medicine’s Abramson Cancer Center (https://giving.apps.upenn.edu/fund?program=MCandfund=843038) or by check made payable to “Trustees of the University of Pennsylvania,” mailed to Penn Medicine Development, Attn: Christian Hyde, 3535 Market Street, Suite 750, Philadelphia, PA 19104); or the Esophageal Cancer Support Group of Philadelphia (www.ecsop.org), P.O. Box 1639, Media, PA 19063.

In either case, please note on checks or online payments that the donation is “in memory of John Brigham”.

