Kristy Droske Announces Final Results of Get*Fit Challenge 2022
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – “No Excuses” Gym owner Kristy Droske submitted the final results of Get*Fit Challenge 2022.
The 2022 No Excuses GET*FIT Challenge has wrapped up, and the end of the challenge brought the start of some very exciting new lifestyles for many individuals.
Twenty-eight teams, comprised of 140 individuals, lost a total of 1,670 pounds and averaged approximately 6.5% loss over the eight-week contest.
It was yet again, another very successful year for the majority of participants. In its 8th year, the one most consistent aspect that played a role in successes, was TEAMWORK and the accountability that comes along with it! This year, we had a lot of family members teamed up and the results were excellent. It is crazy how much of a difference it can make for someone succeeding when “their people” are supportive and onboard.
Life can get chaotic, and the last few years have certainly thrown many additional obstacles into the mix to make healthy habits a bit of a struggle. So many contestants pushed past many of these obstacles, including all of the illness bugs that were going around, crazy weather, and came out swinging with NO EXCUSES!
1st Place Team- HALF TON OF FUN: Kris Parks, Zack Runyan, Zack Shekell, Brandon Gardner
“The four of us have been very good friends for years. We are constantly joking around with one another about stuff including our weight. I was already on a journey to lose weight but two of our other teammates also needed something to boost them to get healthier and shed some pounds. We’re all at that point in our lives where we needed to be more conscious about our health. For our families’ sake and our own. Then the fourth teammate we basically told was going to be our reason for losing because he was already healthier and has ran on a daily basis for years. Turns out he was our mvp somehow. We all like competition and the money was a good incentive but I’m sure I speak for all four of us when I say it felt good to succeed at this. We did have a few setbacks along the way. Some cheat days like the super bowl and I had the Coronavirus and had shortness of breath for a week and a half so working out was tough for a bit. But we were all in although our form of motivation was not exactly positive. As for the future plans, we are all pretty close to where we left off but are moving in the right direction. This really was a boost we all needed to get us going and keep us motivated. It was a lot of fun!.”-Captain Kris Parks
2nd Place Team- FAT JOCKS: Kody Wolff, Erik Dehner, Derek Swartfager, Justin Cohlhepp
“All four of our team members have been friends for a long time and working out in the winter months has been something we’ve done together over the past couple of years. This year we decided to do the No Excuses Challenge as motivation for ourselves. Going into it, we really didn’t expect to win anything given the make up and build of our team, we were all in decent shape and didn’t think we had much to lose is terms of competing. It took us a week or so to find a routine but once we did, we refused to quit. We did cross fit style workouts, that we made up, most of our warm-ups were more that most workouts and were anywhere from 1.5-2.5 hours long!!! Once the overall standings were released, we were all in a little disbelief because we honestly thought we’d be in the middle of the pack, but that motivated each of us even more. Our workouts went from 5 days a week to seven. We had a group chat that we constantly would send motivation in during the day. Each of had time where the weight just came off and time where we were stuck, but it happened to each of us at different points throughout the challenge, which was nice because we were able to look at the end team result each week and see we were still losing weight. The most memorable workout we had was one night we had just started and the power went out. We had cell phone lights, flash lights and head lamps set up in the gym and continued our workout! And lastly, aside from our team, our significant others had a team, so we as guys pushed each other, but we also were pushed at home with the dieting from our ladies! All in all, everyone lost weight, but more importantly became healthier, both mentally and physically!” Captain Kody Wolff
Although this is a team challenge, we do pay out to the top three individuals. I would also like to recognize those who lost over 10% this year. Coming into 2022, out of some crazy time between 2020 and now, it took a lot of commitment to achieve this accomplishment.
CONGRATULATIONS to all that achieved their goals, big or small!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Now that the challenge is over, the new challenge begins, to retain the positive changes and live a healthier lifestyle. For many that make smart and sustainable choices, they will easily lead into this. If you did not achieve your goals, or you are noticing a drop off, relax-reflect-reset- and focus on choosing new strategies that are realistic to maintain in the long run and move forward.
No Excuses Training & Coaching is a private, service-based gym, offering Personal Training, Health & Wellness Coaching, Nutritional Coaching, Assessments, Corrective Exercise, Program Designs, Boxing Lessons, Group Exercise, and much more. If you would like more information, contact Kristy at 814-541-0129, or send a message to No Excuses on Facebook.
Kristy Droske MS, NBC-HWC, CPT, CES, CSS
