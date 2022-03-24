Richard A. Peterson, 76, of Oil City, formerly of Brainerd, Minnesota, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family, Sunday, March 20, 2022.

Born September 5, 1945 in Brainerd, he was a son of the late Wilbur and Martha Van Keuren Peterson.

Dick was an owner/operator truck driver for most of his life and travelled all over the United States.

He enjoyed cooking as if he was feeding an army, dancing, and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

A real jokester, he would find humor even in the tough times.

Mr. Peterson was a proud veteran of the United States Army where he served as a medic in Vietnam with the 11th Cavalry, 37th Med Company, and later as a member of the Minnesota Army National Guard.

Surviving are four children, Shelly Streed and her husband Scott of Baxter, MN, Adam Peterson of Oil City, Angela Goltz of West Fargo, ND, and Amber James and her husband Justin of Moses Lake, WA; and 11 grandchildren, Jaden, Anna, Landon, Leigha, Lachlan, Lincoln, Sena, Jerzi, Carli, Paislee, and Roebi.

Also surviving are three siblings, Doreen Olson, Loretta Yeager and her husband Rich, and Gary Peterson, all of Brainerd.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two children, Pammy Peterson and Jeffrey Peterson.

There will be no visitation.

Interment will be in the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls, Minnesota on Friday, June 24, 2022 at 1 pm.

A celebration of Dick’s life will follow immediately at the VFW in Brainerd.

We want to thank AseraCare and Venango VNA doctors, nurses, and CNA’s, especially Betsy and Pam Fleming for their love, care, and support.

Dick and family are forever grateful, you all were a true blessing.

May God bless you all richly. Hallelujah!

To leave the family a special message, obtain directions, or view other helpful services, please visit www.morrisonhome.com.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.