SPONSORED: Weekend Specials, April Dinner Theatre at Wanango Country Club
RENO, Pa. (EYT) – Join Wanango Country Club for a sentimental journey through the 1940’s!
Wanango is hosting a Dinner Theatre in collaboration with The Barrow Civic Theatre on Friday, April 22nd, and Saturday, April 23rd.
Cocktail Hour: 5:30 p.m.
Dinner: 6:30 p.m.
The show “Swingin’ Through the 1940s” will follow dinner. A cash bar will be available.
Call The Barrow Civic Theatre at 814-437-3440 to purchase your tickets – they are limited.
The Barrow Civic Theatre is open Monday through Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Dinner options are listed below. All dinners are served with a side salad, dauphinoise potatoes, & vegetable du jour (except for the Eggplant Parmesan which only comes with a side salad).
This event is OPEN TO THE PUBLIC!
Check out these dinner features that Chef Jeff put together for you all! These features are available Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
It’s Lent, so Wanango has a lot of fish and seafood features. And – of course, on Friday night they will be serving our BEER BATTERED FISH!
A lot of customers have been messaging us asking when they are going to run a seafood night…well, here is your chance to enjoy their WEEKEND CATCH – SEAFOOD BOIL!
Saturday night is PRIME RIB NIGHT!
Reservations are preferred, but not required. Call 814-676-8133 and select option #2.
Leave a message with your reservation information and phone number.
Dinner is OPEN TO THE PUBLIC!
Wanango Country Club is located at 314 Chestnut Street, Reno, Pa.
For more information, contact the country club at 814-676-8133 or [email protected]
