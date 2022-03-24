SPONSORED: Why West Park Rehab?
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – Lisa Cassagne is a Physical Therapist Assistant who is part of the spine team treating patients at the Franklin office.
Lisa is a 2011 magna cum laude graduate of the University of Pittsburgh at Titusville. Lisa is a certified yoga instructor and believes in the many benefits obtained by regular yoga and meditation practices. She is also one of the therapists who specializes in the treatment of chronic pain conditions like Complex Regional Pain Syndrome.
Lisa’s compassionate attention to detail when treating patients with spine problems is apparent in their comments.
“If you are in need of physical therapy, and you thrive on positive energy, look no further than West Park Rehab.” Jackie 2020.
“I went to West Park Rehab with severe pains in my neck, and after a few visits left not only feeling 100% better but better educated on how to deal with it if it returns. They are a very friendly and caring group of professionals that I would highly recommend.” Joe 2019.
Eddie St.Clair, DPT and owner of West Park Rehab has this to say about Lisa Cassagne: “Treatment of spinal conditions can be especially complicated. Lisa has the expertise that is needed to implement treatments to help with these difficult spinal problems. She also has the patient demeanor that is needed to listen to, communicate with, and educate patients who are in pain.”
We are looking to add another full-time Physical Therapist and Physical Therapist Assistant who are ready to join the West Park Rehab and Diagnostics team.
We need therapists who are willing to work in a collaborative environment where patient care, satisfaction, and outcomes are the priority. We need therapists who appreciate the funded advancement in an area of speciality and/or board certification. We need therapists who seek to work in a clinic that is fast-paced but very organized. We need therapists who want to help contribute to a practice that has maintained a 98% “Extremely Satisfied” rating from patients at discharge. We need therapists that can help us maintain our 5 Star Google rating (3 years and going). We need therapists who can maintain emphasis on providing the highest level of skilled care for every patient, every day.
West Park Rehab strives to create optimal work/home balance so we need therapists who are okay with closing at noon on Fridays to give more weekend time with family. We need therapists who can appreciate that West Park Rehab rewards the success of all who contribute to our vision by returning 30% of all profits back to staff.
If you are that Physical Therapist or Physical Therapist Assistant who wants to make a difference in this community and could thrive managing patients with conditions of the spine, then you should send your resume for consideration to West Park Rehab, attention: Eddie St. Clair, DPT, CHT, 571 Pone Lane Franklin, PA 16323 or fax 814-437-6197.
