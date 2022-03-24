 

State Police Calls: DUI, Theft-Bad Checks, Unauthorized Use of Motor Vehicle

Thursday, March 24, 2022 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

psp carFOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Marienville-based State Police responded to the following calls:

DUI on Route 66 in Jenks Twp.

PSP Marienville initiated a traffic stop for summary traffic violations on Cherry Street/Park Circle, State Route 66, in Jenks Township, Forest County, on Saturday, March 19, around 4:36 p.m. on a 2009 Honda Accord Crossover.

Upon investigation, it was determined that the driver, a 51-year-old South Park, Pa. man, was operating the vehicle while impaired.

Charges will be filed through Magistrate 37-4-03 pending blood results.

The operator’s name was not released.

Theft-Bad Checks

Marienville-based State Police responded on Wednesday, March 23, to a report of a bad check used at a market on Cherry Street, in Jenks Township, Forest County.

According to police, the victim reported a bad check was being used to purchase items on November 21, 2021.

When the victim attempted to cash the check, it was rejected by the bank due to insufficient funds.

The investigation is ongoing.

Unauthorized Use of Motor Vehicle

On March 12 around 3:45 a.m., Marienville-based State Police responded to a report of a crash on State Route 899, in Barnett Twp, Forest County.

Upon investigation of the crash, it was determined that the operator, who had fled the scene, did not have permission to drive the vehicle.

Charges were filed against 37-year-old Derek Brletich, of Elizabeth, Pa.

The vehicle involved is a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado.

The victim is a 31-year-old Rices Landing, Pa. man.

PSP Marienville released the above reports on Wednesday, March 23, 2022.


