Thomas Edward Clark, 69, of Franklin passed away on the afternoon of Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family.

Born November 3, 1952, he was the son of the late William and Edna (Raysor) Clark.

On December 21, 1991, he married the love of his life, the former Georgette Slaney.

Tom proudly served in the United States Marine Corps during the Vietnam War Era.

He worked at Polk Center as a Residential Service Aid for thirty years and was known as the “Overtime King”.

Tom loved riding Harley Davidson motorcycles.

He loved playing pool.

He also loved American muscle cars and watching car auctions.

He enjoyed attending the Rolling Thunder Rally in DC in remembrance of Veterans.

He was a member of the Oil City Moose Lodge #78 and Christ Lutheran Church.

He also enjoyed playing with his grandchildren, going on walks, and spending time with his beloved dog, Flannigan.

He will be forever cherished by his wife; his son, Tyler Thomas Clark and his wife, Erika of Franklin; his daughters, Stefanie Clark and her boyfriend, Justin of Slippery Rock, Danielle Hazlett and her husband Tom of Meadville, and Alyssa Daw and her husband, Jesse of Guys Mills; his grandchildren, Taylor Bonetti of Slippery Rock, Astrid Logue of Meadville, Olivia Clark of Franklin, Lydia Daw and Lylith Daw of Guys Mills, and Bjorn Clark of Franklin, as well as three great grandchildren; his nieces, Johnny Lorigan and Erica Miller, both of Pittsburgh; a sister-in-law, Kellyanne Rhoads-Lorigan, and husband John of Oil City; as well as an aunt, Marianne Miller of Pittsburgh.

Tom is preceded in death by his parents.

Family and friends will be received on Friday, March 25, 2022 at Gardinier-Warren Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA 16323, from 1 pm – 3 pm and 5pm – 7 pm.

Funeral services for Tom will be held on Saturday, March 26, 2022 at 11 am at the funeral home with Father Shawn Clerkin of St. John’s Episcopal Church, officiating.

Tom will be laid to rest in Franklin Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made in Tom’s memory to Venango County Humane Society, 286 S Main St, Seneca, PA 16346.

Please take a moment to share a memory or condolence with the family on Tom’s Book of Memories at www.WarrenFH.com.

