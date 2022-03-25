A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Showers, mainly after 1pm. High near 45. Southwest wind 5 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight – Rain showers before 5am, then a chance of rain and snow showers. Low around 33. West wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Saturday – Rain and snow showers, becoming all rain after 11am. High near 41. West wind 8 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Saturday Night – Rain and snow showers, becoming all snow after 10pm. Low around 25. West wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday – A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32. West wind 10 to 16 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Sunday Night – A chance of snow showers, mainly before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 31.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 15.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 43.

Tuesday Night – A chance of snow showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Wednesday – A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Wednesday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday – Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

